Samirjay Art

clickEAT - Restaurant App

Samirjay Art
Samirjay Art
  • Save
clickEAT - Restaurant App c letter logo restaurant branding table tent standee app qrcode hotel restaurant app menu eat click food app branding icon logo illustration minimal
Download color palette

clickËAT is the first and foremost service provider in Nepal that delivers national as well as international food items from hundreds of restaurants.

https://clickeatnpl.com/

Samirjay Art
Samirjay Art

More by Samirjay Art

View profile
    • Like