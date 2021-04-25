Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
jayan chandran

Illustration - AEPS Pending

Illustration - AEPS Pending aeps pending banking flatillustration adobe adobeillustrator illustration digital illustration design illustration art illustrations
It'a an illustration design for a Payment App #Minkspay, it's all about the AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) pending due to KYC and Pan details.

