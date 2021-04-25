Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rebus Fashion Logo

Rebus Fashion Logo web icon vector vintage typography symbol minimal logo design cool
This is a logo concept for Rebus Fashion which is a mother company of several Scandinavian fashion brands. Business is located in Germany and operates throughout Europe.

What do you think about it?

If you want to work with me, just tell me:
ecomfoundry20@gmail.com

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
