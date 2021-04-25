Shruti Deshpande

Let s Ride Dribbble shot

Hey Folks,

Let's Ride.
This app is for only campany employees for carpooling. Through this app employee can ask or give a ride to collegues in same locality. It will helpful to employees, Comoany as well as environment.

