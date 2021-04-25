Liton Ahammed

( Eduface ) "Educational" company logo mark

Liton Ahammed
Liton Ahammed
  • Save
( Eduface ) "Educational" company logo mark simple site compass web web logo band premium educational education company graphic design design typography logo illustrator illustration icon branding minimal identity
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
If you feel good after watching my 'work' then, please 'LIKE' on my design & leave your valuable 'COMMENT'. Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me for getting a unique design day by day.

- CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
-----------------------------------------------------------
E-mail: litonahammed.gfx@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801818702653

Liton Ahammed
Liton Ahammed

More by Liton Ahammed

View profile
    • Like