Confa logo

The idea of the logo is a keyhole. It has the most reliable association with passwords and access. The graphic element of the logo is made in the form of an inverted letter C, which is the beginning of the company name. The color is emerald green, associated with stability, reliability and trust. Elegant grotesque complements the graphics.