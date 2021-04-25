Eugene Bondar

Confa logo

Eugene Bondar
Eugene Bondar
  • Save
Confa logo icon illustrator minimal illustration branding vector typography logo graphic design design
Download color palette

The idea of the logo is a keyhole. It has the most reliable association with passwords and access. The graphic element of the logo is made in the form of an inverted letter C, which is the beginning of the company name. The color is emerald green, associated with stability, reliability and trust. Elegant grotesque complements the graphics.

Eugene Bondar
Eugene Bondar

More by Eugene Bondar

View profile
    • Like