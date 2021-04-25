🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
USA 4th Of July Flyer is a print flyer template meant for any party related to USA , 4th of July, independence day, national day or any US themed special evening in any club, bar , private place & for any special evening related to United States of America.
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
Used fonts
Rastasm
ChunkyFive
Helvetica Neue LT Std condensed
Bebas Neue
size
5.8x8.3