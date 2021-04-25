Logo upgrade - Nigma esports organization

Watching another Dota 2 tournament stream, I got tired of looking at bad logos. I got the idea of what if I update and improve the Nigma logo. While there was a match between Nigma vs Alliance and that's what I did!

This is my concept for a new logo for Nigma (esports organization)

If you are a Nigma representative and you are interested in this, then call to me 🤙

Let me know your thoughts!

Available for crafting your ideas.

Hire me - to.milyaev.co@gmail.com

Thanks 😊