Anton Milyaev

Logo upgrade - Nigma esports organization

Logo upgrade - Nigma esports organization csgo liquid update upgrade flat brand branding brandbook brand identity sports branding logotype gaming game esports dota2 esports logo dota esport nigma logo
Watching another Dota 2 tournament stream, I got tired of looking at bad logos. I got the idea of what if I update and improve the Nigma logo. While there was a match between Nigma vs Alliance and that's what I did!

This is my concept for a new logo for Nigma (esports organization)

If you are a Nigma representative and you are interested in this, then call to me 🤙

Let me know your thoughts!

Available for crafting your ideas.
Hire me - to.milyaev.co@gmail.com

Thanks 😊

Logo / Branding & Product & UX/UI designer 🙈🔥
