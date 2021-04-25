Logo upgrade - Nigma esports organization

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Watching another Dota 2 tournament stream, I got tired of looking at bad logos. I got the idea of what if I update and improve the Nigma logo. While there was a match between Nigma vs Alliance and that's what I did!
This is my concept for a new logo for Nigma (esports organization)
If you are a Nigma representative and you are interested in this, then call to me 🤙
Let me know your thoughts!
Available for crafting your ideas.
Hire me - to.milyaev.co@gmail.com
Thanks 😊