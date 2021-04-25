Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
'Red Light' - Hood Tali P

'Red Light' - Hood Tali P artists art direction animations animation design animation after effects animated analog boston bike life animation 2d animation
I created the graphics + animated visualizer for 'Red Light' by Hood Tali P.

This is just one of the photo collages used in the visualizer. To see the full visualizer, watch it here on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epn5V2yjr1I

