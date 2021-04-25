Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
important concepts in geometry

This poster I made as a homework on a graphic design course.
The main task was to create something interesting using only simple shapes and some text.

What do you think? :)

You can also visit my page on Behance https://www.behance.net/yuliiastepanenko

Apr 25, 2021
