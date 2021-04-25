Luka Budík

Design Challenge #2 | 24.4. 2021

Luka Budík
Luka Budík
  • Save
Design Challenge #2 | 24.4. 2021 dashboard ui dashboard ux ui design minimal
Download color palette

Hey!
Today, I designed a minimalist web dashboard for a banking app.
I really have to work on proportions - it's almost like an app for kids or old people :/.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Luka Budík
Luka Budík

More by Luka Budík

View profile
    • Like