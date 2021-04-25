Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
PIOTROVSKA

Flovy - Check before get

PIOTROVSKA
PIOTROVSKA
  • Save
Flovy - Check before get ecommerce search single product card 360 view 360 shopify baby blue red green decline accept business tinder videocall shop flowers florist flower
Download color palette

What's the biggest problem with ordering flowers, for ones you love, from places that you don't know? Sometimes ordered bouquets are very different, that presented in the offer of the florist.

Don't waste your money, and check the bouquet before the delivery!

PIOTROVSKA
PIOTROVSKA

More by PIOTROVSKA

View profile
    • Like