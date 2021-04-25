Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yakdoodle.design

085 Daily UI - Pagination

Yakdoodle.design
Yakdoodle.design
  • Save
085 Daily UI - Pagination 085 dailyui085 acme dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

For @DailyUIChallenge - the use of pagination within a web page. The active selection is visually identifiable to the user with the red underline and slight current page number elevation.

Image courtesy of: @hdnicewallpapers

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Yakdoodle.design
Yakdoodle.design

More by Yakdoodle.design

View profile
    • Like