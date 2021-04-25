Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Juliette Lagache
isavelev

Dark UI elements

Juliette Lagache
isavelev
Juliette Lagache for isavelev
Dark UI elements wallet charts finance branding social profile social media dark theme dark ui dark colorful dashboard ui blur gradients investments fintech money design system components ui elements
Hi all ! ✌️

Some components I created for a website project, so these will be used for illustrating the different sections, and for the software product redesign, which will come after 🧑‍🎨👩‍💻

The website is still in the making, so I'm exploring colors, branding, components creation and visual storytelling. The goal is to iterate through exploration, to make sure the colors will fit and that the overall branding will be coherent ✨🎨

🔥If you like this project, follow me to stay tuned & see the next designs ! 🤓

Typeface : Poppins

