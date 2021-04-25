SmartSave - Savings App

Trending designs to inspire you
While saving money, you don't know where you are spending and end up not saving as much as you wanted?
SmartSave is here to save you! SmartSave is a savings app that allows users to view their recent transactions, savings and expenses, compare and analyse them.
It also allows the users to set a limit for expenses so that they don't overspend for that month.
