Kailash Saravanan
CNIT

SmartSave - Savings App

Kailash Saravanan
CNIT
Kailash Saravanan for CNIT
Hire Us
  • Save
SmartSave - Savings App savings app application app design app modern trending trendy ui ux uidesign ui design interface design typography branding ui minimalism minimalist design graphic graphic design minimal
Download color palette

While saving money, you don't know where you are spending and end up not saving as much as you wanted?

SmartSave is here to save you! SmartSave is a savings app that allows users to view their recent transactions, savings and expenses, compare and analyse them.

It also allows the users to set a limit for expenses so that they don't overspend for that month.

Press "L" or "F" if you like my work.
Also feel free to leave your feedback. It really means a lot to me :)

Feel free to check out my
Behance Portfolio | Personal website | Instagram

If you have any queries, drop me a mail at : kailashsr38@gmail.com

Thank you!

CNIT
CNIT
Hire Us

More by CNIT

View profile
    • Like