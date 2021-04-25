Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reijo Palmiste

Modular

Modular piano keyboards keys keyboard modular design modular synthesizer musician music player synth isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
This little modular synth here was extremely satisfying to make, for some reason. I should def make more.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
