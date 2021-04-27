Content Bot - your personal writer

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribbble! 👋
Our Flutter team did a fantastic job bringing our new chatbot to life - meet Content Bot! 🤖
Content Bot can generate content for Sport, Entertainment, Politics, and much more! 🚀
👉 Kudos to Patryk Szczygło for the idea and excellent development work by Ewelina Dziadosz and Paweł Franitza. 🎸🎸🎸
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.
