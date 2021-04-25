Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Edo Yudha

Houter - House Hunter Website

Houter - House Hunter Website web layout website layout layout component ui hunter card article ui website website house website apartment house glassmorphism web uiux ux ui ux ui design
  1. Shot Houter 01.png
  2. Shot Houter 02.png
  3. Desktop - 1.png

Hi all!

Today I created a website exploration design for home seekers who want to get their house.

If you want to explore this design please duplicate it via the following link:
http://bit.ly/HouterUIDesign

Hope you guys enjoy it, don't forget to Like and Comment to give me support. Thanks!

--------------------------------------------------

Have a great idea? let's talk and realize your ideas right now
My Contact: edowaskita45@gmail.com

