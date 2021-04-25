Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🥇

Customer engage platform | Web landing page

Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🥇
Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🥇
  • Save
Customer engage platform | Web landing page freelancer graphic ui ux web customer landing page uidesign ux web design ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers
Synthiya is a platform for build targeted customers and engages them to get more sale.

I've designed landing page of that platform.
Thanks for watching :ujjolhasnur99@gmai.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🥇
Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🥇

More by Hasnur Alam Ujjol 🥇

View profile
    • Like