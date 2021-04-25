Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tomasz Trefler

DEK 1045 2504 - eyewear layout exploration

DEK 1045 2504 - eyewear layout exploration eyewear typogaphy typography minimal clean branding product page ecommerce fashion landing page ux ui
Hi Dribbblers

This time another experiment for eyewear brand Dekoptica. Searching for a new form of expression and typographic exploration. A little bit out of convention. We will see what will come out of it.

Product photos - Dekoptica

Cheers

UI/UX PRODUCT DESIGN
    • Like