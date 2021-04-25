Pangwich Pals Locations: Little Cottage

I've been illustrating the characters I developed for years now and I've only been illustrating them into a web comic since the beginning of the year. One thing I hadn't fully considered were the various locations the comic would take place at. And it turns out that I very much enjoy illustrating and designing these detailed little sets along with all of the props that come along with each comic strip.

This post includes a front view and a side view of a little cottage I've recently designed for my upcoming comic post on Webtoons. It was a joy to illustrate as a cottage is my dream home. They're so quaint.

Find this design and more and find this design on the upcoming episode #21 on the Pangwich Pals Webtoons comic page!