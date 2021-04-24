Attentive Branding

It was amazing to follow the design process from the scratch to build brand logo of attentive.

Attentive deliver cutting edge Geo-AI solutions

for the future.

Our logo is one of the core elements of Attentive brand. We really value the brand identity. There are two versions of our logo which is primary and secondary. Each logo has the light and dark options.

For us, customers have always come first. So our name and logo has been changed keeping them in mind.

We have dropped “AI” (artificial intelligence) from our name, as we want our customers to focus on what we bring to the table, not how we bring it.

Our new logo has been transformed to illustrate the outdoors i.e. the industry our customers represent.