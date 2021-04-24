Naomi Fontaine

Cafeo - Coffee ratio calculator

Naomi Fontaine
Naomi Fontaine
  • Save
Cafeo - Coffee ratio calculator app store brewing calculator mobile app iphone app simple ui design neumorphism neumorphic ratio conversion minimal ios app coffee
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

Since the pandemic, I started brewing at home and really got into the coffee world. I started reading books and buying tools but when it came to calculating the ratio, I couldn't find the perfect app.

While doing some research, every app I downloaded wasn't able to keep my water quantity locked while changing the ratio. And that experience really frustrated me. So I wanted to create my own app!

With the help of my partner to code it, let me introduce you Cafeo! It is now available on the app store and I'm very proud of this 😊.

https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/cafeo/id1563628942?l

Please, leave any feedback here or on the app store ✌️

Thank you

Naomi Fontaine
Naomi Fontaine

More by Naomi Fontaine

View profile
    • Like