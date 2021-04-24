Selin

Royal Purple

Royal Purple gold plant abstract design abstract art abstract mushroom purple design graphic design graphicdesign blendercycles blender3dart blender 3d blender3d blender 3d modeling 3d artist 3d art 3d
My fifth design in the blender program. It is very enjoyable to play with the speckles. I was inspired by mushrooms and different herbs. I like the different forms. I hope you like it.
Program: Blender 3D & Render: Cycles

