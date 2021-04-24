Selin

Sunset Game B

Selin
Selin
  • Save
Sunset Game B plates pastel color blendercycles blender3dart blender 3d blender3d blender 3d modeling 3d artist 3d art 3d ceramic clay abstract design abstract art abstract adobephotoshop design graphic design graphicdesign
Download color palette

I prepared a design in which I used the "Nurbs Path" technique intensively and intertwined with shapes. I thought about the sunset.
Program: Blender 3D & Render: Cycles

Selin
Selin

More by Selin

View profile
    • Like