Mt. Rumney Escapes: Website Design

Hi there!
For this project, we did a website redesign and focused on providing useful information for website visitors.
Mt. Rumney prides itself on having some of the best tourist spots in Australia. With this, we highlighted the beautiful imagery and some interesting info about the location—accommodation, business days/hours, activities, amenities, events, etc.