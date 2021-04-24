Andy Yamut

The Dock Texas: Website Design

For this project, I have helped them in redesigning their website.

The design process was focused not only on showcasing the images in their menu (looks really delicious, btw), but also providing relevant information to the visitors regarding the business—locations, services, menus for each location and events/promos.

Posted on Apr 24, 2021
