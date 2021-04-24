Selin

Mini Pearl House

Mini Pearl House crystal 3d modelling corals coral mermaid pearls pearl underthesea blendercycles blender3dart blender3d blender 3d modeling 3d artist 3d art 3d adobephotoshop design graphicdesign graphic design
'Mini Pearl House' My third design in the Blender. Unlike mermaids who live underwater, I dreamed of a pearl's house. Maybe mermaids will join him one day. Who knows?
Program: Blender 3D & Render: Cycles

