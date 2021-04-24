Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andy Yamut

The 7 Effect: Website Design

Andy Yamut
Andy Yamut
The 7 Effect: Website Design ebook business lifestyle website design
Hey there!

The 7 Effect needed some help with their website. What we did was to find the core purpose of the brand, and that is... transformation.

With that in mind, we created some style guides and we picked the one that aligns more to their cause.

With the use of right colors, fonts and messaging, the website helped in reaching their target audience, bearing this opportunity of life transformation.

Posted on Apr 24, 2021
Andy Yamut
Andy Yamut

