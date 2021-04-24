The 7 Effect: Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there!
The 7 Effect needed some help with their website. What we did was to find the core purpose of the brand, and that is... transformation.
With that in mind, we created some style guides and we picked the one that aligns more to their cause.
With the use of right colors, fonts and messaging, the website helped in reaching their target audience, bearing this opportunity of life transformation.