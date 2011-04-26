Corinne Ducusin

Cersei Poster WIP

game of thrones cersei illustrator
So I'm making this poster for my illustrator class featuring Cersei Lannister from the book series "A Song of Ice & Fire" and recent HBO series "Game of Thrones".

As you can see, I'm using very little colors for the face and hair and the contrast is high. The hair is REALLY giving me a hard time. Any tips would be appreciated.

Posted on Apr 26, 2011
