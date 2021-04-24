Kalahari Game Lodge

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What a special project this was! 🌵🦓🦌
Situated in the Kalahari, the previous architecture firm I worked for was responsible for a complete refurbishment of the entire site.
This was my first game lodge project, which I thoroughly enjoyed detailing on a technical level!
Credits: Savile Row Tailored Environments