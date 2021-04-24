Office Interior Architecture

Trending designs to inspire you
During my years working as an architect, I was fortunate enough to work with my team on this inspiring office interior design project! Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, this new head office embraces concepts such as team huddle spaces, hot-desking, focus booths and pause areas in pursuit of creating flexible and comfortable workspaces that encourage employees to produce their best work.
The fun, playful and Scandinavian-inspired interiors with their bold colours, bright prints and charming furniture create a cheerful and inviting atmosphere that would make anyone happy coming to work every day! 😃
Credits: Savile Row Tailored Environments