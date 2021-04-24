Chatty - UI/UX Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello Dribbble!
That is my new case.
The goal was to creat a simple one-block landing page and Sign Up/Sign In pages with some Illustrations and custom UI elements.
Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118185297/Chatty-UIUX-Design
