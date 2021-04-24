Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kamran Akbar Creative

Hiphop

Kamran Akbar Creative
Kamran Akbar Creative
  • Save
Hiphop ui animation 2danimation vector man flat illustrator
Download color palette

contact me on Upwork
https://www.upwork.com/o/profiles/users/~0161b04a2a73f95939/
See the complete project on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118198679/Hiphop-app-UI
Download after effect files for free

Buy my product

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2021
Kamran Akbar Creative
Kamran Akbar Creative

More by Kamran Akbar Creative

View profile
    • Like