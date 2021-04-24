Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
How to Win Academy: Logo, Illustration and Website Design

How to Win Academy: Logo, Illustration and Website Design ebook typography handrawn illustration logo personal branding website design
For this project, I did the all the branding—from the logo to the illustrations and website design.

The design approach here was to combine clean and bold typography, custom hand-drawn elements, and the use of bright colors to have contrast against the dark background.

