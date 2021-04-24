Zannat Mim

Cosmetic POS Design

Zannat Mim
Zannat Mim
  • Save
Cosmetic POS Design pos system trendy trend web application saas design saas app saas point of sale web app app ux app ui app web minimal simplicity modern ux design design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers! 🤗
Present to you my new design Point of Sale system of cosmetic store!
Please press "L" and share some love <3
Any improvement suggestion is welcome. 😍

〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects. Drop me a line at
zannat.mim369@gmail.com

I am friendly and good in communication. I will provide a quick analysis and a proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Zannat Mim
Zannat Mim

More by Zannat Mim

View profile
    • Like