Nexon | Corporate Banking 💳

Hey 👋 
Let's think about financial self-sufficiency on your work. How huge companies manage micro financial spending? New devices for Garry's work, service subscriptions for Margo or maybe a daily visit to Starbucks to buy some coffee for your colleagues? Personal corporate cards with management solutions as spending categories, limits, reports, etc. can simplify the work of financial department and give more freedom to your team.  

