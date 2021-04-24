Rahmatami Novitiya Utari

News Mobile App

News Mobile App
UI/UX Design about News Mobile Application.
PROBLEM:
lack of interest in reading in Indonesia, requires making a design that can attract reading interest

SOLUTION:
news applications that are designed with attractive colors for reading and readers can provide comments according to sentences they feel are not quite right.

Posted on Apr 24, 2021
