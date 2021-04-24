Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maximillian Piras

Transparent Algorithms

Another illustration from an article I wrote last year on how transparent algorithms allow users to collaborate in designing the product experience—this is becoming more common lately :)

Excerpt from https://uxdesign.cc/designing-algorithm-friendly-interfaces-84da3ed076a9

