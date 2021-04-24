HSC19 Mobile App

HSC19 application made to detect the body from covid19.

- created with my group as a final semester re-project

PROBLEM:

On December 1, 2019. The world was shocked by a terrifying discovery Covid-19, a virus that is spreading very rapidly and Spread out almost all over the country, including Indonesians. To see if it's a covid-19 virus symptom, It takes a design to detect any sign or symptom of the covid-19 inside body

SOLUTION:

The HSC19 application is designed to detect whether there are signs of COVID-19 symptoms in the body, where the user must fill in the form on the HSC19 page

