HSC19 Mobile App

HSC19 application made to detect the body from covid19.
- created with my group as a final semester re-project
PROBLEM:
On December 1, 2019. The world was shocked by a terrifying discovery Covid-19, a virus that is spreading very rapidly and Spread out almost all over the country, including Indonesians. To see if it's a covid-19 virus symptom, It takes a design to detect any sign or symptom of the covid-19 inside body
SOLUTION:
The HSC19 application is designed to detect whether there are signs of COVID-19 symptoms in the body, where the user must fill in the form on the HSC19 page
