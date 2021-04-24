ShareCook Mobile App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
ShareCook application is a platform for users to gain knowledge and skills in cooking.
- made with a team challenge held by KSM ANDROID UPNVJ
PROBLEM:
The COVID-19 pandemic makes people spend a lot of time at home. we need to be able to design activities that can help people's creativity at home
SOLUTION:
application "sharecook" where in this application we can share recipes with each other to take up the challenge
