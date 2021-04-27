Dmitry Lauretsky
Fitness Running App

Bored of routine workouts? Bet your friends are bored too! Maybe, if we work out together and share our progress, excersing will be a bit easier. Here's our concept of a gamified fitness tracker.

On the shot, the left screen is a home page with an active duel block, details about the last training session, and a list of friends rated by their progress in the app. The right screen is a training session page with details on the completed running session.

The color scheme that we selected for this concept contains many colors. We employed bright blue, violet and red for interface elements. In order to keep it all together, the background is very simple in white and light gray.

Our idea was to create gamified app that will offer immediate interaction with your friends - not simple sharing of your achievements. We come up with the duel idea that creates a competition between two people, in which one shall score more.

Would you like to have more fun with your friends while training?

