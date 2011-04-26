Kevin Richardson

Purple!

Purple! purple teal drop down button trade gothic palatino
As I started working on this project, I came to the realization that I very rarely look to the color purple as a viable option. That's all changed now though. I just finished wrapping up the design of this site, and the color purple plays a huge role in the design.

I'm pretty pumped with the outcome and I'm excited to share it in full once it goes live. Stay tuned.

Posted on Apr 26, 2011
