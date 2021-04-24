Anna Roberts

Welcome Back UK Hospitality Industry

Welcome Back UK Hospitality Industry cheers celebration celebrate drink drinking happy hour character characterdesign people illustration wineoclock 2021 adobeillustrator flat illustration flat illustrations flat illustrator alcohol wine corona lockdown
I drew this to celebrate being able to go for a drink or meal again even if it is outside. UK themed.

