Sanaullah Ujjal

Orbitube Logo Design

Sanaullah Ujjal
Sanaullah Ujjal
  • Save
Orbitube Logo Design video app logo insporation logo presentation o play logo logo inspiration logo designer logo design modern logo brand identity branding play logo orbit music speaker planet space gradient logo video logo gaming logo
Download color palette

Hi friends!
Symbol shows an Abstract Orbit icon, Speaker pictogram, and Play button & letter O constructed. I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

I make this concept from one of my favorite designer Dmitry Lepisov Orbeat Logo Concept & the presentation layout custom made by him.

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
☝️☝️☝️
Thank You

B5f56ec01bf94179b63863c2bba7c1f7
Rebound of
Orbeat Logo Concept
By Dmitry Lepisov
Sanaullah Ujjal
Sanaullah Ujjal

More by Sanaullah Ujjal

View profile
    • Like