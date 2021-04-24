Valeria Afanaseva

Online Magazine Redesign

Valeria Afanaseva
The project is redesign of existing online magazine Vagabondish. The goal was to provide the feeling of serenity and calmness by means of colors, typography and thin lines as form-elements.

Full project you can observe tapping the link - https://www.behance.net/gallery/118704429/Online-Magazine-Redesign-Concept
Posted on Apr 24, 2021
