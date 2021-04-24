Online Banking Web App

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribblers 👋
Here I'm designing a full web application based on online banking. Here is the another screen.
Here I'm trying to bring the full process of money management, transaction etc. I'm trying to make better and easier way to use this type of service with keeping easier user experience and simple standard visuals.
This is the very first screen of the web application. Hope you'll like it.
My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma
Font used
Poppins
Online Banking Web Application
