Moira Meneghin 🎈

"Lorenzo Jovanotti Cherubini–Backup 1987-2012" CD - Motion Cover

Moira Meneghin 🎈
Moira Meneghin 🎈
  • Save
"Lorenzo Jovanotti Cherubini–Backup 1987-2012" CD - Motion Cover jovanotti stars music loop butterfly cd cover motion animation after effects
Download color palette

This is my motion view of the cd's cover “Lorenzo Jovanotti Cherubini–Backup 1987-2012” by the singer-songwriter Lorenzo Cherubini - Jovanotti.
Label: Universal Music Group
Photography CD: Maurizio Cattelan e Pierpaolo Ferrari

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2021
Moira Meneghin 🎈
Moira Meneghin 🎈

More by Moira Meneghin 🎈

View profile
    • Like