Janis Tilibs

Business matchmaking app - Biztalk

Business matchmaking app - Biztalk
Business matchmaking app - Biztalk networking business logo design web design ui design ux design
Business matchmaking app - Biztalk networking business logo design web design ui design ux design
Business matchmaking app - Biztalk networking business logo design web design ui design ux design
Business matchmaking app - Biztalk networking business logo design web design ui design ux design
Business representatives often have problems finding relevant and trustworthy business contacts.

Biztalk is an application for businesses in which they can find relevant business contacts by requesting, accepting, and planning meetings.

Posted on Apr 24, 2021
UI/UX Designer & Martial Artist

