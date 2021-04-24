Arzu Betül Kart

Home Page Design - Hesaplayın

Home Page Design - Hesaplayın lettering graphic design mobile clean web art design website illustrator flat minimal app illustration branding vector typo ui logo
Hello there 🖐
This is my first post on Dribbble!
In this project, I present you the landing page design of an application that can be calculated easily. 🤗
You can find the full version of the work at this link.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120531327/Hesaplayn-Landing-Page

